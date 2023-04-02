TC3 Church EggDrop Extravaganza - April 8

Stuart - Sunday April 2, 2023: The Treasure Coast Community Church (TC3} is inviting the public to take part in its 17th Annual Egg Drop Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 8th, at Pineapple Park in Jensen Beach.

This FREE event will include a helicopter egg drop, field games, live entertainment, face painting and bounce houses for all ages, and TONS OF CANDY. Hot dogs, pizza, drinks and Kona Ice will also be available for purchase.

Pineapple Park gates will open at 11 :00 AM and thousands of colorful plastic eggs will drop, from a helicopter, to join 40,000 more eggs already on the soccer fields at 12:30 PM. Children up to 5th grade are welcome to participate in the mad dash to gather as many colorful plastic eggs as possible, to be redeemed for some totally awesome candy. Some of the eggs will even be filled with MONEY or other special prizes.

Parents of children age 3 and older are asked to remain on the sidelines during the hunt. Parents of children younger than age 3 will be given a special purple band and may accompany their child onto the field.

Andy Brown, Children's Pastor stated "Egg Drop Eggstravaganza is the largest community outreach event that TC3 hosts each year. I am looking forward to all the fun and faith-building opportunities the Eggstravaganza offers to families in our community."

Lead Pastor, Gordon Mularski added "This event is our gift to the children and families in this area. It is about faith, family and fun. It is just as exciting to watch as it is to be part of the hunt. There is nothing like looking at hundreds of children gazing into the sky, watching in amazement, as the helicopter releases the eggs. The anticipation and following egg hunt frenzy are truly remarkable. TC3 is always striving to be a church that supports the families in our community. We love to be able to put fun into Children's Church."

The community is invited to attend our regularly scheduled Sunday services at 9 am and 10:30 am. Good Friday service will be at noon on the 7th. TC3 Kids Ministry Programs are offered at both Sunday services. The church is located at 20 NE Dixie Highway in Stuart, FL 34994.

Learn more at: TC3.church, or call 772-334-3999.