AAA Florida: OPEC Announces More Cuts in Production; Gas Prices Likely to Rise

Florida - Monday April 3, 2023: Florida gas prices increased 10 cents per gallon last week and additional price hikes are likely to come, after Saudi Arabia unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production, causing oil prices to rise overnight.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ countries announced surprise plans to cut oil production by more than a million barrels per day, beginning in May. The cuts are reportedly an effort to prop up oil prices, which recently plummeted to 15-month lows due to fuel demand concerns created by the banking crisis.

Oil prices quickly shot up, following this announcement. The U.S. price of oil traded just above $80 a barrel, Sunday evening. A benchmark that hasn't been breached since early March. That's an increase of nearly $5 or 6.5% more than the closing price on Friday. That price hike alone is equivalent to a 13 cent jump at the pump.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.64), Naples ($3.54), Port St. Lucie ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21), Panama City ($3.23), Pensacola ($3.27)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida /

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

