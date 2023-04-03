FHP: One Dead Following Five-Car Pileup on Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County - Monday April 3, 2023: One person was killed and a number of others suffered what authorities said were minor injuries in a five-vehicle pileup on Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12:38 pm in the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike, State Road 91, at the 163.5-mile marker.

One of the vehicles involved was a tractor-trailer,

All northbound traffic from the E152 exit was blocked off by the Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s office for much of the afternoon.