PSLPD Deploys Drone and K9 to Find and Arrest Fleeing Suspect

PSLPD / PSLPD Officer Corey Krecic and K9 Jaxson

Port St. Lucie - Monday April 3, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police deployed a drone and a K9 to help track down and arrest 25-Year-Old Skylar Ariza Friday night.

About 10 pm March 31 officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in Port St. Lucie. According to a release from the PSLPD, a female suspect, "who had just committed several felony crimes," fled the scene in her car.

Her vehicle was later spotted in the SLW Walmart Parking Lot, but when police approached, she fled again, travelling north on I-95. However her vehicle began to smoke heavily and became disabled in the median on I-95 near Midway Road. The woman bailed out of the car and ran into the woods.

PSL police Officer Juliano Faleiros then launched a drone above the area which revealed the suspect hiding in the thick woods. Officer Corey Krecic then released K9 Jaxson who led police to Ariza who was taken into custody.

Ariza, of Miami Beach, has been jailed and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding and resisting an officer.

Click here to see the drone footage of the arrest: https://fb.watch/jGDHkFeWbs/: