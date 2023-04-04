Congressman Mast and Sage Truck Driving Schools Join IRSC for ‘Creating New Opportunities on Wednesday, April 5

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 4, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex will serve as the backdrop tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5, for a critical discussion about improving the supply chain through new opportunities in transportation and logistics. The event features remarks from Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College; Congressman Brian Mast, Florida’s 21st Congressional District; Chris Thropp, President of Sage Truck Driving Schools; and Bill Solomon, Dean of the IRSC School of Workforce Education.

Among topics for discussion is legislation introduced in January by Congressman Mast that would eliminate age restrictions on truckers. The Ceasing Age-Based (CAB) Trucking Restrictions Act would allow truckers between 18 and 20 years old to transport goods across state lines. Eliminating the age restriction, Mast says, would add to the supply chain workforce, benefitting constituents of the 21st Congressional District.

“Getting more drivers on the road is a key component in addressing the nation’s ongoing supply chain issues,” said Rep. Mast. “I’m grateful to have partners like IRSC and Sage Truck Driving School right here in Florida’s 21st District that can help achieve that goal.”

Attendees will also hear from Veteran and retired Polk County Sheriff Marc Newsom, a Driver Qualification Process Facilitator for Knight Transportation. At Knight, Newsom is accountable for ensuring drivers are DOT-qualified, finalizing the hiring process and providing an orientation to their new position.

Newsom is a graduate of Sage Truck Driving Schools, a comprehensive professional tractor-trailer driver training company working with students and fleets across the country. Sage has offices and classrooms on the Indian River State College Massey Campus. Students enroll in Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training through the IRSC School of Continuing Education.

"For over 30 years, Sage Truck Driving Schools have provided high quality driver training programs to students and fleets across the country. The trucking industry represents a significant element in our nation’s supply chain. As the American Trucking Association puts it, every good in the U.S. has been on a truck at some point in its journey,” said Sage President Chris Thropp. “Our mission is to make sure every student receives personal attention and hands-on training to make them the safest and most knowledgeable drivers they can be. We have been a proud partner with Indian River State College for 16 years, providing a vital career training resource on the Treasure Coast.”

‘Creating New Opportunities—a Path Forward for Improving the Supply Chain and Growing Jobs’ begins at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to conclude at noon. Attendees should park in the lot outside the Tomeu Center (Building C), accessible from S. 30th Street, on the IRSC Massey Campus in Fort Pierce by 10:15 a.m.

“Supply-chain disruptions exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic continue to offer significant and widespread challenges for our nation, and we are delighted to join with Congressman Mast and our partners at Sage Truck Driving Schools to illuminate a path forward,” said Bill Solomon, Dean of the IRSC School of Workforce Education.

For more information about ‘Creating New Opportunities—a Path Forward for Improving the Supply Chain and Growing Jobs’ or to R.S.V.P. for the event, contact Erin Cosentino at ecosentino@irsc.edu.