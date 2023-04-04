Fort Pierce Crash With Critical Injury Under Investigation

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 4, 2023: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) are investigating a a traffic crash involving a truck and a four-door sedan that left the truck driver in critical condition.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of South U.S. Highway 1 and Ohio Avenue. Fort Pierce police responded at 4:35 pm.

According to a release from the FPPD, a 22-year-old man driving a sedan in the outside southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 crashed into a truck being driven by an 84-year-old man who was attempting a left turn onto Ohio Avenue from a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 1.

The 84-year-old sustained serious injuries and was transported by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was still listed in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

The driver of the sedan and his two juvenile passengers were not injured, although the 22-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital for a checkup as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact Officer Nicholas McWilliams at 772-618-3086 or nmcwilliams@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.