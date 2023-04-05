Indian River State College to Host Optics & Photonics Industry Symposium and Community Festival on April 12

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 5, 2023: More than 100 attendees from industry, academia and government throughout the United States—including leaders from the International Optics and Photonics Society/OPTICA (formerly OSA) and the Center for Optics Manufacturing/AmeriCOM and senior representatives from two national laboratories—will convene at Indian River State College's Massey Campus on Wednesday, April 12, for a discussion of photonics and optics technologies and its worldwide impact on industry sectors such as space exploration, defense, energy, advanced manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare and testing and measuring.

The invitation-only symposium, presented in cooperation with LASER-TEC and the Florida Photonics Cluster, will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the IRSC Kight Center for Emerging Technologies in Fort Pierce. The impressive speaker line-up includes:



United States Congressman Brian Mast, 21st Congressional District & Co-chair of the Congressional Optics & Photonics Caucus

Dr. Timothy Moore, President, Indian River State College

Dr. Andrew Brown, Senior Director of Global Business Development, International Society for Optics and Photonics

Dr. Jay Kumler, President, Jenoptik North America

Dr. Zhi Liao, Workforce Manager, Laurence Livermore National Lab, National Ignition Facility, California

Dr. Alexey Glebov, General Manager & President, OptiGrate- IPG Photonics

Dr. Ty Olmstead, Vice President for Engineering, Ocean Optics

Albert Miranda, Chief Financial Officer, LightPath Technologies

Natalia Chekhovskaya, Executive Director Advanced Manufacturing and Principal Investigator & Director of the National Center for Lasers and Fiber Optics education, LASER-TEC

"From the National Science Foundation's LASER-TEC center to businesses like Jenoptik, the Treasure Coast is leading the way in optics and photonics," said Congressman Brian Mast. "This is an industry that is shaping the future. I applaud Indian River State College, LASER-TEC and the Florida Photonics Cluster for hosting these critical conversations about the potential of optics and photonics and how to grow the skilled workforce to foster innovation."

A family-friendly Optics & Photonics Community Festival will immediately follow the symposium in the Kight Center Atrium from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The free, all-ages event will feature hands-on activities, lectures, and tours that illuminate the role of photonics and lasers in everyday life and the future:



Go hands-on in the Maker's Corner and take home a light-inspired craft

Learn how laser fusion can create sustainable energy for our planet

Explore the evolution of telescopes

Take guided tours of IRSC Photonics, High-Power Laser and Quantum Photonics labs

Marvel at "A World of Light," a display of images from artists around the globe

View project displays from students in IRSC's Laser Club

Take a selfie with a giant lens

The IRSC Optics & Photonics Community Festival is made possible with the support of Indian River State College, LASER-TEC, Florida Photonics Cluster and Jenoptik Optical Systems.

For more information about the Symposium or the Festival, email Natalia Chekhovskaya at nchekhov@irsc.edu.