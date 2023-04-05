St. Lucie County Offers Amnesty for Outstanding Code Violations Until June 30

St. Lucie County - Wednesday April 5, 2023: St. Lucie County’s Building & Code Regulation Division is offering its Code Lien Amnesty program through June 30, as an incentive to all property owners in the unincorporated area with liens against their property because of outstanding code violations.

Any residential property owner or business with an outstanding code enforcement lien that brings their property into compliance with St. Lucie County Codes and Ordinances will have their lien or liens reduced to 10 percent of the outstanding lien. The ultimate goal of St. Lucie County is to achieve compliance and improve the health and safety of our community.

To be eligible for the Lien Amnesty Program, the property subject to the lien shall not have any active code enforcement violations on the property. All properties will be inspected to confirm there are no code violations. Upon approved inspection, the reduced lien, 10 percent of original lien, must be paid within 30 days.

This is the seventh year, St. Lucie County has offered the Lien Amnesty Program, helping 216 property owners. Last year, the National Association of Counties recognized St. Lucie County with a Program Achievement Award in the Community and Economic Development Category for the Lien Amnesty Program.

Properties with outstanding code liens are mailed information about this program, along with applications. However, residents can apply online at: www.stlucieco.gov/amnesty.

To learn more contact the St. Lucie County Code Compliance staff at 772-462-1571.