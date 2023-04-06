State Officials Warn of an Increased Threat of Wildfires; Residents Urged to Be 'Wildfire Ready'

Florida Department of Agriculture / Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service discuss Florida’s current wildfire conditions.

Florida - Thursday April 6, 2023: The Florida Forest Service is warning state residents of the increased risk of wildfires this year because of the severe drought conditions that exist across much of the state.

At a news conference Thursday in Hillsborough County Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan said "wildfire activity in the state is expected to increase" saying "central and south Florida are extremely dry."

The Florida Forest Service, which is a division of the Department of Agriculture, reports that as of April 2, there had already been 1,098 fires on state, federal and private property since the first of the year. Those fires have burned more than 35,000 acres.

Department of Agriculture and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said the wildfire season "seems to have started a bit early this year" and he urged residents to be 'Wildfire Ready'.

“With above normal wildfire potential this wildfire season, it’s more important than ever for Floridians to be aware of and prepared for the devastating effects of wildfire,” said Commissioner Simpson. “I’m urging all Floridians to be wildfire ready and to use extra caution, because we all want to keep our firefighters and communities safe this wildfire season.”

“We are now entering the peak of wildfire season, which means Floridians should take extra precaution during these drier months to protect people and property,” said Director," said Dolan. “The Florida Forest Service encourages Floridians to be Wildfire Ready by preparing your yard, home, and emergency kit, and knowing Florida’s outdoor burning laws.”

Historically, Florida’s year-round wildfire season peaks in April, May, and June. Last year, a total of 2,500 wildfires burned more than 141,000 acres across the state. The National Interagency Fire Center has predicted above normal wildfire potential for Florida this season.

There are many tools that can help reduce the chances of a catastrophic wildfire, including creating defensible space, safely burning yard waste, utilizing prescribed burning, and reporting suspicious arson activity. To learn how to protect your life, home, and community, visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com. To view current wildfire conditions and activity, visit FDACS.gov/CurrentWildfires.

The first week of April is Florida Wildfire Awareness Week. It was established in recognition of Florida’s devastating 1998 wildfire season when more than half a million acres burned, and 337 structures were damaged or destroyed by wildfires.

The Florida Forest Service manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire.



For more information visit: FDACS.gov.