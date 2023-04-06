Martin County - Red Flag Warnings at All Beaches; "Sharks Are Our Biggest Concern"

MCFR /

Martin County - Thursday April 6, 2023: Due to rough water conditions and the presence of rip currents, Martin County Fire and Rescue (MCFR) has issued a Red Flag Warning for all County beaches today, Thursday April 4.

In a release MCFR notes that a large number of baitfish are traveling through swimming areas which could be a sign of larger predatory fish.

"Sharks are our biggest concern," states the release which goes on to say that "the most common shark sightings we encounter are spinner, black tip, and bull sharks."

Warning Signs:



If a shark is sighted beachgoers will hear an air horn blast from the lifeguard tower and then the flags will be switched to double red, signifying the water is closed, although it is not necessary to leave the beach entirely.



After 30 minutes, if no shark activity is witnessed by lifeguards, the water will reopen and the condition flag matching the water conditions will be reinstated.

Always swim near a lifeguard.

For more information go to: martin.fl.us/OceanRescue.