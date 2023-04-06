Vero Beach Re-Opens the Memorial Island Boat Ramp at Riverside Park, Without the Floating Docks

City of Vero Beach

Vero Beach - Thursday April 6, 2023: The City of Vero Beach has decided to re-open the Memorial Island Boat Ramp at Riverside Park, without the floating docks, effective today, Thursday April 5. Boaters are advised the boat ramps may be slippery and they will be launching their boats at their own risk.

The floating docks at the Park were destroyed last November by Hurricane Nicole. Marine facilities across the State of Florida were devastated by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022. Based on initial discussions with dock contractors and suppliers, we may have to wait up to 6 months before work can begin once a bid is accepted. Initial estimates to repair the facility exceed $550,000, and the cost may increase before the project is complete.

Due to the overwhelming amount of work across the State, current estimates for replacement of the docks is late 2023 or early 2024.

In addition to replacing the floating docks, portions of the concrete boat ramp and seawall are in need of repair. The concrete damages are primarily due to the age of the facility and the marine environment. The facility was originally constructed in 1975. The floating docks were replaced in 1989 and again in 2004 following Hurricanes Francis and Jeanne. Replacement of the docks in 2004 took 18 months.

The City wants to ensure that whenever a facility is replaced following a tropical storm, it is done in a safe and resilient manner. The City also wants to take advantage of any funding opportunities from FEMA and other funding sources that will minimize the direct cost to City taxpayers.

Other boat launch locations:

-- MacWilliams Park Boat Ramp, City of Vero Beach, 3361 Bride Plaza Drive, Vero Beach, fL 32963. 3 Minutes travel from Riverside Park

-- Round Island Riverside Park, Indian River County. 2200 South Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963. 12 minutes travel from Riverside Park

-- Wabasso Causeway Park - Indian River County. 3105 Wabasso Beach Rd (CR 510), Vero Beach, FL 32963. 20 Minutes travel from Riverside Park

-- Main Street Park & Boat Ramp - City of Sebastian. 1300 Indian River Drive, Sebastian, FL 32958. 30 minutes travel from Riverside Park.

Saint Lucie County also has facilities within 30 minutes of Riverside Park.

Contact the City of Vero Beach Public Works Department at (772) 978-4870 if you have any questions regarding the repairs.