Okeechobee County - Friday April 7, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured here.

She is accused of purchasing four tires valued at $900 with a fraudulent check.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact OCS Deputy Jessica Bunting at jbunting@okeesheriff.com.