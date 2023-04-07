IRCSO Deputies Assist in the Arrest of Two Fugitives in Separate Cases

Indian River County - Friday April 7, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies attached to the U.S, Marshals' Fugitive Task Force assisted in two significant arrests this week.

Gregory Haddad

On Tuesday April 4, Task Force members received information that Gregory Haddad was possibly in Indian River County. Haddad was wanted for threatening a victim of an aggravated assault case that is pending in Chicago.

Through surveillance, Haddad was tracked to the Orlando airport area where he was attempting to flee back to Chicago. With assistance from the Orlando Fugitive Task Force Haddad was arrested before boarding a flight back to Chicago. (Haddad is depicted in the first photograph)

Nolvin Montufar

The next day, on Wednesday April 5th, Task Force members located and arrested Nolvin Montufar who was wanted out of Baltimore, Maryland for abuse of a child. The Maryland charges included sexual offense against a victim 4 to 5 years old, perverted practice, and indecent exposure.

Haddad is being held in Orange County awaiting extradition back to Illinois. Montufar is being held in Indian River County until he is sent back to Maryland.