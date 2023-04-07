Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc Announces His Retirement

Port St. Lucie - Friday April 7, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc Friday announced his retirement.

He issued the following statement:

I want to thank all the men and women of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, City Staff, City Council, Friends, Family and our Citizens for contributing to the most rewarding career any Police Officer could possibly imagine having. It has truly been an honor to serve as your Chief of Police for the Port St. Lucie Police Department since 2012. After nearly three decades of service to this great community, the time has come to pass the leadership of this department on to the next generation. I am proud to have served with the Port St. Lucie Police Department since 1994 and will be retiring on April 30, 2023.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is a direct reflection of our community; a growing, thriving, and evolving organization of people who envision a bright future and willingness to tackle whatever challenges come our way. Throughout my career I have never known this department to be anything other than committed to excellence, community service and community policing. This has been and will continue to be the hallmark of this community’s legacy of safety and prosperity.

I am grateful for a truly rewarding career, an amazing city to have raised a family and look forward to watching the continued success of the Port St. Lucie Police Department and City of Port St. Lucie.

-Chief of Police John Bolduc

