OCSO: Suspect Arrested on Firearm Charges

Okeechobee County - Friday April 7, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's S.W.A.T team executed a search warrant at a home in Okeechobee Monday and arrested a suspect on firearm charges.

23-year-old Robert Lamonte Futch has been charged with grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property, and possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Okeechobee County Sheriff detectives Michael Cauley and Noah Wenrick conducted the investigation after receiving reports about stolen firearms within Okeechobee County. They identified Futch as a suspect and obtained a warrant to search his home.

Early Monday morning, April 3rd, the warrant was executed at 3564 NW 6th Avenue in Okeechobee.

Futch was taken into custody and booked into the Okeechobee County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.