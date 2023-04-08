City of Port St. Lucie: Two Important Flood Reports Available Online

Port St. Lucie - Saturday April 8, 2023: Research shows well-informed residents make better decisions, and they take steps to protect themselves from flooding by retrofitting their homes, buying flood insurance, and planning the actions they will take during the next flood.

Therefore, the City of Port St. Lucie has published two very important flood reports at: www.CityofPSL.com/Flood.

The Local Mitigation Strategy Progress Report and the Program for Public Information Evaluation Report were both produced by the St. Lucie County Unified Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group. These planning documents can be found by navigating to the bottom City’s flood website and click on the “Annual Reports” tab.

The City of Port St. Lucie has been actively participating in the National Flood Insurance Program’s (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS) since 1991. The Community Rating System of the National Flood Insurance Program provides credit for a full range of public outreach efforts. Due to the City’s involvement in the program, the City increased its rating to Class 5 by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS).

The increase in rating from the City’s prior rating of Class 8 will mean residents will see a 10-25% discount on their flood insurance premiums renewals starting April 1, 2023.