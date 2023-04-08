SFWMD: Boat Lock in Glades County Will Temporarily Close April 11-12

South Florida - Saturday April 8, 23023: The S-131 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at Lakeport in Glades County will temporarily close to navigation for routine maintenance from April 11-12, 2023. The lock is expected to re-open on April 13, 2023.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter.