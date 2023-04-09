WQCS Header Background Image
WQCS News

Governor Ron DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
Florida - Sunday April 9, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following judicial appointment to the Pasco County Court:

Knute Nathe, of Dade City, to serve as Judge on the Pasco County Court: Nathe has been an associate at McClain Alfonso, P.A. since 2014. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida. Nathe fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Dustin Anderson.

