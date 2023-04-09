YSF: Planned Sailing Center to Be Named After Former Board Chair Pat Harris

Vero Beach - Sunday April 9, 2023: Youth Sailing Foundation’s Board of Directors has voted to name the planned Community Sailing Center in memory of former Board Chair, the late Pat Harris.

The proposed Pat Harris Community Sailing Center will be located at the 3-Corners Development in Vero Beach. The Miller Family Foundation made a $1 million naming gift on March 13 as a tribute to volunteers and volunteerism. Upon Pat’s passing on March 22, 2023, the Miller family thought it most appropriate to name the building for the man who epitomized volunteerism at YSF.

As Chairman of the Board for eight years Pat led the organization to a fourfold growth. Sailors served each year grew from 50 to 400 with the annual budget and assets of the YSF keeping pace. He worked tirelessly in the YSF shops maintaining the fleet. As a certified U.S. Sailing Instructor he taught countless adults how to sail. Pat managed regattas hosted by YSF with up to 60 sailboats and 90 sailors in three classes racing on the Indian River Lagoon. He touched the lives of hundreds of sailors and supporters at YSF through his infectious optimism and skilled leadership. Executive Director, Stu Keiller said: “Pat was an inspiration to us all.”

Jody Miller, speaking on behalf of his family foundation said: “We believe giving of one’s time and talent in support of a worthy cause is the ultimate in altruism and philanthropy. Pat personified that ideal and we feel privileged the Harris family welcomed our idea of naming the building in his honor.” Pat’s wife Julia said: “Pat loved working with the people at YSF and the mission to bring sailing to the children of the entire Vero Beach community. We thank the Miller family for naming the building in his memory.”

Youth Sailing Foundation of Indian River County, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit devoted to eliminating cultural and financial barriers to sailing. Numerous youth programs are offered throughout the year, many of them free to participants. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit: www.ysfirc.org