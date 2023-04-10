WQCS Header Background Image
WQCS News

87-Year-Old Pilot Dies in Friday Crash at Sebastian Airport; NTSB Investigating

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
Piper PA-32-260 Cherokee Six.jpg
flightcdn.com via aviation-safety.net
/
Piper PA-32-260 Cherokee Six

Sebastian - Monday April 10, 2023: An 87-year-old man died after the small plane he was flying crashed while landing on runway 10 at Sebastian Municipal Airport Friday afternoon, April 7.

Officers from the Sebastian Police Department responded to the crash at 2:43pm. The pilot was the only one aboard the Piper PA-32-260 Cherokee Six. He was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

crash .jpg
Twitter
/

WQCS News
WQCS
