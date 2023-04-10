FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - April 10 through April 14

Treasure Coast - Monday April 10, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report.



CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million. Completion is expected in fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound and westbound shoulders on SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard are closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

• One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be closed, Sunday, April 9, through Thursday, April 13, between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., for drainage pipe crossing installation. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be intermittently closed, Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for drainage work. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• Advanced Notice: SW Citrus Boulevard at SR 714/SW Martin Highway, will be closed to traffic overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, April 16 through Thursday, April 20 for roadway construction and pipe installation work. Sunday, April 23 through Thursday, April 27 will be used as contingency nights if needed. Please see attached flyer.

Detour Information:

o Eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing south on will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Leighton Farm Avenue, and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Northbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing north will be detoured via SW Moore Street, SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SR 714/SW Martin Highway to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Florida’s Turnpike Lane Closures Related to Construction:

• Northbound and southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 at various locations between milepost 133 and milepost 136. Overnight single lane closure, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, to 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 10. Overnight single lane closures, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, April 10, and nightly through Thursday, April 13. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

2. State Road 5/U.S. Highway 1 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 1.426-mile resurfacing project from SR 732/NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the Martin County/St. Lucie County line began on Monday, May 2, 2022. Project improvements included milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; adding bicycle lanes within the project limits: 5-feet wide from SR 732/NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to NW Sunset Boulevard and 7-feet wide from NW Sunset Boulevard to the Martin County/St. Lucie County Line; upgrading curb ramps to meet American with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; and upgrading pedestrian signals, intersection lighting, pavement markings, and signing to current standards.

Cost/Completion: $3,071,783.35. The project was final accepted on March 31, 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

3. State Road 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing Project

Description: This 1.4-mile resurfacing project from north of Cabana Point Circle to SR 5/U.S. 1 in the City of Stuart will began on Monday, July 25, 2022. Project improvements include milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; some minor widening will occur along northbound and southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway; upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; installing sidewalks, signage and pavement markings; upgrading pedestrian lighting at two signalized intersections at SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1; and, upgrading or restoring drainage pipes and replacing sections of the City of Stuart’s watermain at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $5,064,094.62. Completion is expected summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The sidewalk on southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway between SR 5/U.S. 1 and SR 714/Monterey Road is closed through April 2023 to facilitate roadway and drainage work. Pedestrians are directed to use the signalized crossings at the intersections of SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1 to access the sidewalk on northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway.

• One southbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the Monterey Road intersection to SR 5/U.S. 1 may be closed around the clock through Friday, April 28, for drainage, utility, sidewalk, and lighting work.

• One northbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the parking entrance to Water’s Edge Dermatology south of the Monterrey Road intersection to SE Lonita Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, April 28, for lighting, signalization, and site restoration work.

• Two northbound outside lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the Monterey Road intersection to SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through Friday, April 28, for lighting work and milling and resurfacing the roadway.

• Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the intersection of Monterey Road to SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed nightly Monday through Friday, through Friday, April 28, from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for drainage, utility, sidewalk, and lighting work.

• One westbound lane of SR 714/SW Monterey Road from the Monterey Shopping Plaza driveway to the European Kitchen and Bath driveway may be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as needed, through Friday, April 28, for lighting, foundation work.

• One eastbound lane of SR 714/SW Monterey Road from the Riverwatch Marina to the WAWA driveway entrance will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, April 28, for lighting work.

• One northbound lane of SR 76/S Kanner Highway from SR 5/U.S. 1 to Seacoast Bank Court will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as needed, through Friday, April 28, for lighting and foundation work.

• One northbound inside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as needed through Friday, April 28, for signage installation work.

• One eastbound lane of SR 5/U.S. 1 from the Citgo Gas Station in front of the Twin Plaza Shopping Center to the first driveway entrance to Bank of America Financial Center will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, April 28, for lighting work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

4. Kings Highway Widening Project, from South of State Road 70 to North of the I-95 Overpass

Description: Kings Highway / State Road 713 is being widened from south of State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass in the City of Ft. Pierce and unincorporated St. Lucie County. The improvements on this 3.417-mile project include: reconstructing the existing two-lane undivided Kings Highway into a newly constructed four‐lane divided roadway, relocating Canal No. 40 and Canal No. 32E to accommodate widening to the west, realigning Kings Highway at the intersection with Okeechobee Road which will improve the existing connection with the Turnpike, replacing existing culverts/swales and installing a closed drainage system and retention ponds, installing a new highway lighting system, and upgrading signalization with vehicle detection devices and ITS cameras.

Cost/Completion: $45.2 million. Completion is expected in spring 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The speed limit on Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road / State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass has been temporarily reduced from 50 MPH to 40 MPH. This speed limit reduction will be in place through the end of the project.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway may be intermittently closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through spring 2023 for roadway work. Two-way traffic will be maintained by a flag crew. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, maintaining two-way traffic at all times.

• Northbound Kings Highway at the Orange Avenue intersection is reduced to one lane in each direction through spring 2023, temporarily removing the designated turning lanes, to facilitate roadway reconstruction.

• Traffic on Kings Highway between the State Road 70/Okeechobee Road intersection and to just past the I-95 overpass was shifted to the newly constructed lanes, to allow for median construction through spring 2023. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 overpass may be shifted to the inside or outside lane, Monday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through spring 2023 for roadway work.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed intermittently Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for roadway work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed nightly Sunday, April 9 through Thursday, April 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance of traffic control work.

• One lane in either direction of Orange Avenue from just west of Kings Highway to just east of Kings Highway may be closed nightly Sunday, April 9 through Thursday, April 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

• Orange Avenue at Kings Highway and the northbound and southbound off-ramps to westbound Orange Avenue, may be closed nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Thursday, May 25, for traffic shift operations.

Detour Information:

o Westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via S Jenkins Road, Graham Road, Kings Highway, Picos Road, and S Rock Road to Orange Avenue.

o Eastbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via Rock Road, Picos Road, Kings Highway, Graham Road, and S Jenkins Road to Orange Avenue.

o I-95 to westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured to the eastbound Orange Avenue off-ramps and directed to follow detour signage.

o Once the traffic shift is completed, one outside lane of traffic in each direction of Kings Highway will be open on the new roadway.

For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

5. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Boulevard, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179. Completion is expected summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• One lane in either direction of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SW Squirrel Avenue and SW Darwin Boulevard will be closed Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install drainage structures, storm pipe, line stops and final connections, and perform pressure testing and chlorination work. Flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard through Winter 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

• Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

• One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, please contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

6. St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project, from Commerce Center Drive to Peacock Boulevard

Description: This 1.814-mile widening project began on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 20-R75. Project improvements include constructing a new 3-lane eastbound bridge over I-95, separated 10-feet from the existing bridge; widening St. Lucie West Boulevard to accommodate two (2) eastbound and westbound travel lanes, with a third eastbound lane between the I-95 southbound and northbound ramps, two (2) eastbound left turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp, two (2) westbound right turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp; reconstructing/widening the I-95 ramps; connecting the existing St. Lucie West Boulevard roadway to the new eastbound bridge from the east and west directions; constructing 7-foot buffered bike lanes/paved shoulder and 5-foot to 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway; constructing a 22-foot to 40-foot lane-line to lane-line curbed median with curb and gutter; installing fencing retrofits on the north side of the existing bridge, and new railing on the eastbound bridge; and, installing new traffic signals with enhanced synchronization and timing at I-95 ramps.

Cost/Completion: $15,518,729. Completion is expected fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard from the I-95 northbound off-ramp intersection to Peacock Boulevard was shifted 3-feet to the north to facilitate roadway construction through spring 2023.

• Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to southbound I-95 traffic is shifted to the newly paved temporary on-ramp through June 2023 to facilitate roadway construction.

• Eastbound and westbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of I-95 near the southbound entrance and exit ramps is shifted to the north through June 2023.

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of the I-95 northbound entrance and exit ramps will be shifted to the south through June 2023.

• The bike lane and shoulder along eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard are closed through spring 2023. The asphalt pathway along westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be used by bicycles.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was shifted to the inside (left) lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to facilitate roadway construction operations through May 2023. The free-flowing right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was eliminated. A new right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was added, and motorists will stop at the signal before turning onto the ramp.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard was shifted to the outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction operations through April 2023.

• Traffic on the southbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is shifted to the outside (right) lane to facilitate roadway construction activities through May 2023.

• Intermittent shoulder closures may occur Monday through Friday, through April 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work at the following locations:

o Northbound and southbound I-95 mainline from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass

o All I-95 entrance and exit ramps at St. Lucie West Boulevard

o Eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard from Champions Way to SW Peacock Boulevard

• One lane in either direction of St. Lucie West Boulevard between Champions Way and SW Peacock Boulevard may be intermittently closed nightly Monday through Friday, through April 2023, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through April 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for bridge work and deliveries.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through April 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for bridge work and material deliveries. No more than one lane will be closed at a time in either direction of I-95.

• Two southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 from one mile south to one mile north of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass may be intermittently closed Monday through Friday, through April 2023, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge work.

• Coffee with the Contractor: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at Panera Bread, located at Town Center at St. Lucie West, 1707 St. Lucie West Boulevard #174, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986. Have a cup of joe with the project team overseeing the St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project and ask questions about ongoing construction activities or other aspects of the project. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

7. State Road 716/Port St. Lucie Boulevard Over Long Creek & N. Fork of the St. Lucie River Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Description: This 0.3-mile bridge rehabilitation project began on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. Project improvements include removing the existing deteriorated east and west seawalls (concrete caps and steel sheet piles) and replacing with rubble riprap slope protection and repairing the existing spalls in the concrete piles and concrete beams at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $1,436,682. Completion is expected winter 2022.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

8. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Gatlin Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This 1.4-mile roadway improvements project began on Friday, June 10, 2022. Project improvements include widening southbound I-95 to provide a 12-foot auxiliary lane and a 12-foot shoulder (10-feet paved); widening I-95 southbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp for the addition of a right-turn lane and a left-turn lane; widening the inside of the I-95 northbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp to provide three (3) left-turn lanes; widening eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard to provide three 15-foot left-turn lanes; modifying drainage to an open system with dry ponds; installing one cantilever sign structure at the southbound I-95 off-ramp; and adding new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $4,627,785.77. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through April 2023, for roadway work.

• The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through April 2023, for roadway work.

• The outside shoulder of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramp is closed around-the-clock through April 2023 to facilitate roadway work.

• One westbound outside lane of Gatlin Boulevard from just west of the I-95 northbound on-ramp entrance to just east of the overpass is closed around-the-clock through April 2023, for roadway work.

• One lane in each direction of Gatlin Boulevard from just east and west of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Gatlin Boulevard may be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through April 2023, for clearing and grubbing, and sidewalk work. During this time, sections of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place.

• One southbound lane of I-95 from just before and at the off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, through April 2023, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for sign installation. Traffic on the outside lane will be temporarily shifted to the left during the lane closure. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

9. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Midway Road Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began on November 10, 2022. The project improvements consist of adding a second left-turn lane to both the SR 9/I-95 northbound and southbound off-ramps at Midway Road (Exit 126); widening and repaving the existing SR 9/I-95 off-ramps; upgrading traffic signals with new mast arm poles and improving signalization timing and alignment; implementing Wrong Way Driving Countermeasure Systems; and upgrading existing highway lighting along with implementation of new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• Traffic on the I-95 northbound off-ramp to Midway Road is shifted to the two left lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through June 2023. Motorists can turn left onto westbound Midway Road or turn right onto eastbound Midway Road at the traffic signal.

• Traffic on the I-95 southbound off-ramp to Midway Road is shifted to the left two lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through June 2023. Motorists can turn left onto eastbound Midway Road or turn right onto westbound Midway Road at the traffic signal. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

10. State Road 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This project is anticipated to begin in April 2023. The SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; installing 6-foot buffered bicycle lanes; upgrading pedestrian lighting at the intersection of Juanita Avenue and St. Lucie Boulevard; upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; upgrading guardrail connections to the existing bridge railings; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2023.

Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House: A Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

• The Virtual Public Meeting will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please use the following link to https://bit.ly/3PT86rq or dial (415) 655-0060, Access Code: 782-015-216 to join the meeting. A brief presentation followed by questions and comments will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please note questions and comments may be submitted via the online chat for the project team to address directly.

• The In-Person Construction Open House will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the River Walk Center, located at 600 North Indian River Drive, Ft. Pierce, FL 34950. This meeting will have an informal open house format, with project representatives available to answer questions and address comments at any time during the meeting. The latest social distancing guidelines will be followed. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

11. State Road (SR) A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project is anticipated to begin in May 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR-5/US-1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel; installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge; installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR-A1A; constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway; building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure; constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad; extending Juanita Avenue from SR-5/US-1 to Old Dixie Highway; and connecting SR-5/US-1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2027.

Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House:

• The Virtual Public Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.. Please use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/3IE6PUD. Participants may also join the online meeting by dialing: 1 (562) 247-8321, Access code: 262-050-437. A brief presentation followed by questions and comments will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please note that questions and comments may be submitted via the online chat for the project team to address directly.

• The In-person Construction Open House is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the River Walk Center, located at 600 North Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. This meeting will have an informal open house format with project representatives available to answer questions and provide assistance at any time during the meeting. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

12. State Road A1A and SR 5/US 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/US 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The northbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed around-the-clock through April 2023, for drainage and other construction activity work.

• The northbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through April 2023, for deliveries and road widening activities. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Lane Closures Not Related to Construction:

• Eastbound SR 656/17th Street between Riomar Cove Lane and SR A1A, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 22, 1 of 5 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, contact Kyle Miller at 314-851-4040.

13. State Road 510/Wabasso Beach Road Bridge Railing Safety Improvements Project

Description: This bridge railing safety improvements project began March 31, 2023. The project improvements consist of installing pedestrian/bicycle railing on the north and south sides of the existing SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road bridge.

Cost/Completion: $1.4 million. Completion anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• One westbound lane of SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road from the east side of the bridge to the west side of the bridge will be closed nightly Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to replace the pedestrian/bicycle bridge railing. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists. Please see flyer attached for more information about the project. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

HOBE SOUND:

Northbound U.S. 1 between SE Turn Lead Trail and SE Mariner Sands Trail, in Hobe Sound, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14,1 of 2 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

JENSEN BEACH:

Northbound U.S. 1 between NW Sunset Boulevard and NW Goldenrod Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, contact Mike Dexter at 772-251-8210.

STUART:

Southbound SW Kanner Highway between SW 96th Street and the driveway of 2057 SW Kanner Highway, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 20 through April 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility installation and work. For more information contact Jose Reid 305-481-6235.

Southbound SW Kanner Highway from SW Mary Drive to the SW 96th Street, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through April 17, 1 of 5 lanes and bike lane closed, for utility installation and work. For more information, contact Jose Reid 305-481-6235.

Northbound and southbound SW Kanner Highway between SW Locks Road and SW Tropical Avenue, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Wednesday, May 31, 2 of 4 lanes intermittently closed, for construction of additional turn lanes and new sidewalk. During this time, the sidewalk along southbound SW Kanner Highway will be closed and pedestrian detours will be in place. For more information, contact Ted Hojara at 561-373-0602.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between SE Village Road and SE Mariner Sands Drive, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday April 10 through Friday, April 14,1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

TEQUESTA:

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between SE Jupiter Inlet Way and Coconut Road, in Tequesta, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

BRIGHTLINE

Jensen Beach – Riverview Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Drive. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Skyline Drive. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Dixie Highway. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Highway. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Alice Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice Street. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – NW Fern Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern Street. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – West of SE Dixie Highway/A1A between SE Decker Avenue and SE Monterey Road. Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Southbound A1A from south of SE Cove Road to south of SE Alicia Street. Continuous shoulder closure through April 2023. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

St. Lucie River Railroad Bridge Rehabilitation.

• Overnight bridge closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, April 16 to Friday, April 28

o Drawbridge to remain in the down (closed) position overnight; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at

any time. All mariners should exercise caution when in the navigation channel.

o Bridge will remain in the up (open) position from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

o Normal bridge operations daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

o Drawbridge returns to full normal operations 6 a.m., Friday, April 28.

• Full bridge closure: 6 a.m., Monday, May 1 to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22

o Drawbridge to remain in the down position; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise

caution.

o Brightline crews will work 24/7.

• Overnight bridge closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22 to Monday, May 29

o Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time.

Exercise caution.

o Bridge will remain in the up (open) position from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

o Normal operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

o Drawbridge returns to full normal operations 6 a.m., Monday, May 29. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

CITY OF PORT ST. LUCIE:

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Savanna Club Boulevard and Tiffany Avenue, in the City of Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 2023, up to 2 of 6 lanes and/or turn lanes intermittently closed, for median excavation for landscaping work. For more information, contact Lisandro Iglesias at 786-519-5807 or Marcelo Dimitriou at 772-979-0082.

Northbound and southbound SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SE Pinero Street and SE Montauk Street, in the City of Port St. Lucie, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Tuesday, April 25, up to 2 of 7 lanes closed, for milling and resurfacing work. For more information, contact Brett Smith at 407-557-1007.

Northbound and southbound SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SE Midport Road and SE Shipping Road, in the City of Port St. Lucie, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 7 through Tuesday, May 16, up to 2 of 6 lanes closed, for milling and resurfacing work. For more information, contact Brett Smith at 407-557-1007.

FORT PIERCE:

Northbound U.S. 1 between Goforth Boulevard and Tropical Isle Way, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday April 10 through Friday, April 14, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between Goforth Boulevard and Tropical Isle Way, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10t through Friday, April 14, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR A1A over North Bridge, in Fort Pierce, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 21, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

I-95:

Southbound I-95 between 2 miles north of Gatlin Boulevard before the start of the bridge and the end of the bridge, in Port St. Lucie, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, April 10 through Wednesday, April 12, 2 left lanes of 4 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

Northbound I-95 between 2 miles north of Gatlin Boulevard before the start of the bridge and the end of the bridge, in Port St. Lucie, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday, April 12 through Thursday, April 13, 2 left lanes of 4 lanes closed for routine maintenance. For more information, contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound SR A1A between McLarty Treasure Museum and Island Club Manor, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L Imminent Emergency maintenance. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR 5 between Grand Harbor Boulevard and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Sandpiper Lane and Jasmine Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 61st Place and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 57th Street and Antilles Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound U.S.1 between the Brevard County/Indian River County line and the Indian River County/St. Lucie County line, in Vero Beach, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, May 31, 1 of 2 lanes closed or shoulder closed, for tree work. The work be performed in sections through the project corridor. For more information, contact Max Deazle at 904-607-8848.

Southbound U.S. 1 between Aviation Boulevard and 23rd Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily, through Friday, April 21, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for railroad track work. For more information, contact Trent Martin at 816-344-9224.

Westbound SR 60/20th Street between 58 Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 21, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for repair of concrete sidewalk. For more information, contact Yosleidy Leon at 786-499-1407.

Eastbound SR 656/17th Street between Riomar Cove Lane and SR A1A, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 22, 1 of 5 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, contact Kyle Miller at 314-851-4040.

Northbound SR 60/Indian River Boulevard at Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 10 through Thursday, Apr. 14, 1 right turn lane of 4 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, contact Todd Van Wie at 904-860-2101.

Southbound Old Dixie Highway between 1st Street SW and 3rd Lane SW, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, 1 lane of 2 lanes closed, for aerial placing. Flagging operation will be utilized. For more information, contact Jermaine McClendon at 772-342 6878 or the tech on-site, Scott Nelson at 772-332-7334.

BRIGHTLINE

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 26th Street. Full road closure until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

Detour Information:

• Eastbound 26th St. traffic will be directed to travel south on 16th Ave. to 25th St., travel east on 25th St. to 14th Avenue, travel south on 14th Avenue to 19th Place (SR 60 E), travel east on 19th Place (SR 60 E) to 11th Avenue, travel north on 11th Avenue to 21st Street, travel west on 21st Street to U.S. 1 and travel north on U.S. 1 to 26th Street.

• Westbound 26th Street traffic will be directed to travel south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street, travel west on 21st Street to 14th Avenue, travel north on 14th Avenue to 25th Street, travel west on 25th Street to 16th Avenue and travel north on 16th Avenue to 26th Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 14th Avenue. Full road closure until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

Detour Information:

• Westbound 14th Avenue traffic will be directed to travel south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street and travel west on 21st Street to 14th Avenue. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 23rd Street. Full road closure until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

Detour Information:

• Eastbound 23rd Street traffic will be directed to travel south on 14th Avenue to 19th Place (SR 60 E)., travel east on 19th Place (SR 60 E) to 11th Avenue, travel north on 11th Avenue to 21st Street, travel west on 21st Street to US-1 and travel north on U.S. 1 to 23rd Street.

• Westbound 23rd Street traffic will be directed to travel south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street, travel west on 21st Street to 14th Avenue and travel north on 14th Avenue to 23rd Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

High Speed Testing - Vero Beach, Oslo and Indrio from 43rd Street to 20th Place (Highlands). Continuous flagging operations, 7 a.m., Saturday April 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 8. Train testing up to 79 mph, 7 a.m., Wednesday, April 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 8.

Vero Beach

• 43rd Street

• 41st Street / CR 630

• 32nd Street / Aviation Boulevard

• 26th Street - RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

• 14th Street - RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

• 23rd Street - RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

• 21st Street

• 20th Street (SR 60W)

• 19th Place (SR 60E)

Oslo

• 16th Street

• 12th Street

• Glendale Road/8th Street (CR 612)

• 4th Street

• 1st Street

Indrio

• Oslo Road (SR 606)

• 20th Place (Highlands)

For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

