Good Friday Morning Home Fire in Palm City Under Investigation

Palm City - Monday April 10, 2023: The cause of a Good Friday morning home fire in Palm City is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. The blaze destroyed a home in the 400 block of Squire John’s Lane.

A release from Martin County Fire and Rescue states that the homeowner’s young son smelled the smoke first and notified his family, helping them all escape without injury.

Neighbors helped out by quickly calling 911 and Martin County Fire and Rescue responded around 8:45 am April 7. They found the attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Although the blaze began in the garage, Martin County Fire and Rescue concluded the home was a "total loss" because of smoke and water damage.

The fire was soon contained and the last fire crew left the scene about 1:15 Friday afternoon after mopping up the scene.