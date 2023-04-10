Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Tradition Area

Port St. Lucie - Monday April 10, 2023: The City of Port St. Lucie issued a precautionary 48-hour boil water notice Monday April 10, for all residents and businesses in the Tradition area.

The notice was issued following a water leak in the areas South of Crosstown Parkway, West of I-95, North of C-23 Canal, near Becker Rd, and East of Rangeline Road. The leak has been isolated and water has been restored.

However, many residents and businesses in those areas are under a precautionary 48-hour boil water notice.

Should customers experience prolonged loss of water pressure or any other water-related issues, contact Utility Systems at 772-873-6400, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or send an email to utility@cityofpsl.com.

Residents also can start a live chat at utility.cityofpsl.com between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.