PSLDP: Search Continues for 76-Year-Old Man with Dementia

Published April 10, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT
Antoine Toussaint

Port St. Lucie - Monday April 10, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for 76-year-old Antoine Toussaint. He was last seen about at 6am Saturday morning when he left his house on foot in the 10000 block of SW Azzia Way in Tradition. He still has not returned home.  

Antoine has been diagnosed with dementia and he is new to the area. He was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who sees Antoine or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or PSLPD at 772-871-5001.

