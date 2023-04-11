Fort Pierce: 3 Shot and Injured, Suspect(s) Sought

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 11, 2023: Fort Pierce Police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for a shooting on Easter Sunday that injured three men.

FPPD responded to the reported shooting in the 1700 block of Avenue Q at 4:03 pm April 9.

Upon arrival, a female witness told the officers that a 29-year-old man had been in the driveway standing next to a 40-year-old man, while another 33-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when another vehicle drove up.

A female witness told police that a verbal disagreement broke out, according to a release from the FPPD. The witness said she then heard several gunshots and the two men standing in the driveway, as well as the third man in the vehicle, were all shot.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue rushed one of the victims to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. The two other victims took "themselves to the medical facility," states the FPPD release. All of the victims have since been treated and released.

FPPD officers and detectives are actively searching for suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jesse Love at 772-302-4790.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS (8477).