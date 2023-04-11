FPPD: ONE ARRESTED FOLLOWING STRING OF LIQUOR BURGLARIES

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 11, 2023: Fort Pierce Police have arrested 41-year-old Timothy B. Hasbrouck on multiple burglary charges.

The arrest followed an April 6 burglary report at Cobbs Landing. Two bottles of liquor had been stolen from the restaurant that morning.

The burglary was similar to others that had taken place the previous week:

* At Cobbs Landing at 200 North Indian River Drive

* At the 'On The Edge Bar & Grill' at 1136 Seaway Drive

* AT the 2nd Street Bistro at 122 North 2nd Street

All of the burglaries involved bottles of liquor being removed from the establishments while they were closed.

According to a release from the FPPD, officers received information that led them to Hasbrouck. They tracked him to a home in the 100 block of North 18th Street where he "was found attempting to hide in a bedroom closet," states the release.

Hasbrouck told police that he had lost his job as a restaurant cook and had been unemployed for about two-months. He said he had "been breaking into several restaurants and vehicles due to his financial needs," according to the release.

Hasbrouck arrested for burglary of a structure. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $70,000 bond.