OCSO: Damian Deck Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

Okeechobee County - Tuesday April 11, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputies have arrested 24-year-old Damian Deck on multiple drug charges after executing a search warrant at his home early Monday morning, April 10.

Members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, conducted a probable cause narcotic search warrant on the residence located at 2138 N.W. 3RD Street in Okeechobee.

According to a release from the OCSO the search recovered various amounts of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, U.S. Currency, and firearms were found along with drug paraphernalia.

Deck has been charged with the sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.