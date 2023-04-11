St. Lucie County Urges Residents with Special Medical Needs to Pre-Register for Shelter Before Hurricane Season 

St. Lucie County - Tuesday April 11, 2023: If you or a loved one have special medical needs and think you might need to seek shelter during an emergency evacuation, St. Lucie County’s Public Safety staff urges you to pre-register for the Medical Special Needs Shelter ahead of the hurricane season.

St. Lucie County’s Public Safety Department is using a new online registration system for our special needs population. This new registration ties into the same system used by the Florida Department of Health, which provides critical support for our local Special Needs Shelter. The Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce, is the designated Special Needs Shelter and is designed for those residents with special medical needs that require constant electricity and additional support, such as those with diabetes, cardiac issues, cystic fibrosis, mobility issues and/or constant oxygen.

This new system does require special needs patients to renew and update their contact information on an annual basis, so that medical staff can make sure the proper equipment is online and transportation to and from the medical special needs shelter is provided.

To register and for additional details on who qualifies for the medical special needs shelter, please visit: www.stlucieco.org/specialneeds.