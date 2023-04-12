April 2 Serious Injury Crash in Fort Pierce Now Fatal

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 12, 2023: An 84 year old man who was seriously injured in a crash on April 1 has now died. Bobby L. Schoonover of Fort Pierce succumbed to his injuries, according to a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD).

The crash happened on a Saturday afternoon at the intersection of South U.S. Highway 1 and Ohio Avenue.

A four-door sedan being driven by a 22-year-old man, who has not been identified, was in the outside southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1. Schoonover's was attempting a left turn onto Ohio Avenue from a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 1 when the collision occurred around 4:35 p.m.

Schoonover sustained serious injuries and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue rushed him to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he died this past Monday, April 11.

The driver of the sedan and his two juvenile passengers were not injured, although the female passenger, also 22-years-old, was transported to the hospital for a checkup as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Officer Nicholas McWilliams at 772-618-3086 or nmcwilliams@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.