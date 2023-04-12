WQCS Header Background Image
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQCS News

Fort Pierce Fire Displaces Family of 4

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT
FP fire 1.jpg
St. Lucie County Fire District
/

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 12, 2023: A mid-morning fire in Fort Pierce on Wednesday has displaced a family of 4.

At 10:22 am yesterday the St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) responded to a call from a neighbor about a fire in the 2800 block of Citrus Avenue. "Crews were on scene within minutes and the fire was out by 10:32," according to a release from SLCFD.

There were no injuries, although the home was rendered uninhabitable by the blaze.

A Red Cross Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid for the family of 4, two of whom are children.

FP fire 2.jpg
St. Lucie County Fire District
/

The cause in still be investigated.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS