Henry Creek Boat Lock in Okeechobee County will Close Temporarily Next Monday, April 17

Okeechobee County - Wednesday April 12, 2023: The G-36 Boat Lock, known as the Henry Creek Boat Lock in Okeechobee County will temporarily close for maintenance starting Monday, April 17.

It is expected to re-open on Monday, May 15.

All other navigational locks maintained by the South Florida Water Management District remain operational.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit: SFWMD.gov/Navigation.