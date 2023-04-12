Walmart and Sam’s Club Continue Their Commitment to Addressing Food Insecurity on the Treasure Coast through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 12, 2023: Nearly 250,000 residents, including one in four children, on the Treasure Coast, struggle daily with not having enough food, and the rising cost of food, continued supply chain disruptions and the end of pandemic-related federal emergency support programs has taxed the nation’s charitable food systems even more.

To help relieve some of the stress of putting food on the tables locally, for the 10th straight year, Treasure Coast Food Bank has partnered with Walmart and Sam’s Club to help address food insecurity in its operating region and throughout the state of Florida.

“Treasure Coast Food Bank is grateful for the support of Walmart and Sam’s Club to help fight hunger in communities throughout the country,” Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO Judith Cruz said. “This campaign helps raise awareness and feed Treasure Coast residents who do not know where their next meal is coming from.”

In recent months, Americans have experienced rising costs of groceries, which have resulted in more individuals and families seeking assistance at food banks. Treasure Coast Food Bank has helped address these economic challenges through innovative programs, such as Market Fresh on the Move, a mobile grocery store, and Order Ahead, an online grocery ordering service, to further reach more people in the community.

“We are grateful to our associates, customers, members and suppliers who have joined us over the past 10 years to fight hunger in their communities,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, President of the Walmart Foundation. “While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger.”

In partnership with Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members, suppliers and associates, the campaign aims to help people who experience food insecurity on the Treasure Coast gain access to the food and resources they need to thrive.

As one of our largest annual cause marketing campaigns, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals for the Feeding America® network of food banks since its inception in 2014, including here in the Treasure Coast. Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

The campaign will run in-store, in-club and online from April 10 to May 8. There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need:



For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com.

Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

The 18 participating suppliers for Walmart include: BIMBO Bakeries; BodyArmor; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; fairlife, LLC; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Iovate Health Sciences; Lactalis; Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; Unilever

The 16 participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Blue Triton Brands; BodyArmor; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Hint; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; KIND; Kraft Heinz; Member’s Mark; Nestlé Purina Petcare Company; Nong Shim; Nissin; Vita Coco

To learn more about the campaign, visit: https://www.feedingamerica.org/partners/current-promotions.