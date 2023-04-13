OCSO: Three Accused of Pouring Sulfuric Acid Onto Caged Household Cat

Okeechobee County - Thursday April 13, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Detectives have arrested three people on animal cruelty charges after a video surfaced showing acid being poured onto a household cat trapped inside a cage.

The video was found on the cell phone of 19 year old Jaymarion Lawton on April 5th, after a warrant was issued to search his cell phone.

Sheriff Detectives Michael Cauley and Noah Wenrick re-viewed the saved videos on Lawton's phone and found a recording made on February 14 in the 300 block of N.E. 17th Avenue in Okeechobee County.

That recording shows 22-year-old Wanya Sands pouring "Liquid Fire onto the cat's body and head numerous times" throughout the 8-minute video, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. 'Liquid Fire' is a product used to unclog drains and it contains sulfuric acid.

Jaymarion Lawton, and 22-year-old Andrew Jackson III were identified as having recorded the video, states the OCSO release.

When Detectives confronted Wanya Sands on April 11 and asked him about the video he "began to flee on foot." However the officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody.

The cat was reportedly released from the cage and ran away. OCSO Animal Control has not received any reports of a cat with acid burns being turned in for refuge. Its whereabouts are unknown.

* Wanya Sands has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, and resisting arrest without violence.

* Andrew Jackson III turned himself in and he has also been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, and accessory after the fact, as a level five third-degree felony.

* Jaymarion, who was already in custody on a prior charge, is now facing additional charges of aggravated animal cruelty, and accessory after the fact, as a level five third-degree felony.