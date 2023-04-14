FDOT: Public Meeting on Resurfacing of Emerson Avenue

St. Lucie County - Friday April 14, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a public meeting for the SR 607/Emerson Avenue roadway resurfacing project from north of SR 614 /Indrio Road to south of 25th Street SW.

Virtual Meeting

The virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. To participate in the virtual meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone please register using the link: https://bit.ly/SR607EmersonAve-PIM. Participants can also use their phone by dialing in to +1 (562) 247-8422; Access code:709-898-716. The virtual public meeting will include a formal presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

In Person Public Meeting

The in-person public meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Park Branch Library located at 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce, Florida 34951. The in-person public meeting will be held in an open house format with no formal presentation. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Comments and questions will be answered in the order received. If your question is not answered during the event, a response will be provided in writing following the meeting.

Questions and comments may also be submitted prior to the meeting by emailing the Project Manager.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations should advise the agency at least seven days in advance by contacting the project manager listed below. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1 (800) 955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, you may contact: FDOT Project Manager, Leslie Wetherell P.E., at (954) 777-4438, toll free at (866) 336-8435, ext. 4438, or via email at Leslie.Wetherell@dot.state.fl.us.

