Fort Pierce: Man Riding Skateboard Dies after Being Struck by Ambulance

Fort Pierce - Monday April 17, 2023: A 23-year-old man riding a skateboard was struck and killed by an ambulance in Fort Pierce Sunday evening.

It happened in the 4600 block of South U.S. Highway 1. Fort Pierce police got the call at 8:10 pm. The initial report was that a pedestrian had been struck, but when officers got to the scene they learned that a skateboarder was the victim.

The young man was attempting to cross the roadway in front of an oncoming All County Ambulance that was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1. He was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and pronounced dead at 10:24 pm Sunday night.

Police say he was a resident of Fort Pierce, however his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Anton at 772-979-1482 or nanton@fppd.org.

You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.