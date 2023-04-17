IRC: Parents Group Calls for Increased School Security in Wake of Nationwide Gun Violence

Indian River County - Monday April 17, 2023: In the wake of ongoing gun violence across the nation, a group of Indian River County (IRC) parents have joined together to urge the School Board of IRC to increase focus on IRC Elementary school security.

Even though IRC schools remains in compliance with state law requiring all public schools to either have law enforcement or other armed personnel present, the group says that IRC schools fall behind in security resources when compared to other southeastern Florida county school districts.

"All across our nation gun violence at schools continues to rise, stricter controls on gun purchases remain a hot topic of debate, and more and more parents are afraid to send their children to school. There have already been more shootings, with more victims, so far in the first three months of 2023, than during the same time frame last year," states a release from the group.

The concerned parents met recently with Jon Teske, the Director of School Safety & Emergency Operations and with Sheriff’s Captain Milo Thornton, School Safety Division, who is running for Sheriff of IRC in 2024.

After the meeting, Teske and Thornton encouraged parents to take their requests for safer schools to the next School Board of IRC meeting, to be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6 pm at the School District of Indian River County at 6500 57th Street.

To voice your concerns at the meeting, you will need to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to fill out a Speaker’s Form.

If you are unable to attend, a live-stream option of the School Board meeting will be featured on the School District of Indian River County YouTube Channel.