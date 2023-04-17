James “Travis” Leonard Re-Appointed to the St. Lucie County Fire District Board of Commissioners

St. Lucie County - Monday April 17, 2023: Governor DeSantis has re-appointed James “Travis” Leonard to the St. Lucie County Fire District Board of Commissioners.

James “Travis” Leonard - Leonard is the Vice President and Partner of A&G Concrete Pools, Inc. He is the vice president of Christmas 4 Kids and a member of the St. Lucie County Contractors' Licensing Board. Leonard attended Indian River State College.