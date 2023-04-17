WQCS Header Background Image
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQCS News

James “Travis” Leonard Re-Appointed to the St. Lucie County Fire District Board of Commissioners

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
James Travis 2.jpg
https://www.slcfd.com/
/
James Travis

St. Lucie County - Monday April 17, 2023: Governor DeSantis has re-appointed James “Travis” Leonard to the St. Lucie County Fire District Board of Commissioners.

James “Travis” Leonard - Leonard is the Vice President and Partner of A&G Concrete Pools, Inc. He is the vice president of Christmas 4 Kids and a member of the St. Lucie County Contractors' Licensing Board. Leonard attended Indian River State College.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS