USCG Approves Brightline's Request for Temporary Modification to St. Lucie River Railroad Drawbridge Rehabilitation

St. Lucie County - Monday April 17, 2023: The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has approved Brightline’s request for a temporary modification to drawbridge operations so the company can complete scheduled rehabilitation work.

The rehabilitation includes nighttime bridge closures that began Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. There will be a 21-day bridge closure, with the drawbridge in the down position, starting May 1. That is needed to improve the bridge’s operating reliability. During the 21-day bridge closure, Brightline crews will work around the clock, 24/7, to complete the work.

The rehabilitation of the bridge includes replacement of the mechanical components, electrical and control components and machining of the four trunnions in place. Trunnions are the axles on which the drawbridge rotates.

Due to the type of construction work and necessary safety precautions, rehabilitation of the drawbridge requires that the bridge be rendered inoperable and remain in the down position, impacting the drawbridge operations and boats requiring an opening to pass. (See full schedule below.)

Once the work is complete, boaters will see several benefits including dependability of bridge openings and closings, reducing the risk of unplanned closures. Brightline is also implementing several mitigation measures prior to beginning train service to Orlando, including a real-time bridge opening and closure app, countdown clock at the bridge and a bridge monitor. Construction of the bridge monitor house is also currently underway and will not impact the navigation channel.

“The St. Lucie River bridge represents one of the final construction projects along our Orlando extension,” said Michael Cegelis, Executive Vice President, Rail Infrastructure and Development for Brightline. “This work is necessary to assure that the bascule span can open reliably for marine traffic and close for freight and high-speed passenger rail. The new mechanical and electrical systems will greatly reduce the risk of unplanned closures that would impact all three user groups.”

Brightline’s bridge work is being coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast, federal and state agencies, the Florida East Coast Railway as well as local counties and municipalities and law enforcement organizations. Brightline’s current schedule for the work came about after receiving feedback from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast and local law enforcement agencies. Notice of the work will be included in the USCG Local Notice to Mariners. The bridge rehabilitation project, led by contractor Scott Bridge Company, is expected to be complete by summer of 2023.

Brightline will communicate information to the public through a variety of channels including fixed and variable message signs along the channel, updates through Twitter , the Brightline website and via Brightline’s text alert message system.

St. Lucie River Railroad Bridge Work Schedule

Overnight bridge closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, April 16 to Friday, April 28



Drawbridge to remain in the down (closed) position overnight; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. All mariners should exercise caution when in the navigation channel.



Bridge will remain in the up (open) position from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.



Normal bridge operations daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Drawbridge returns to full normal operations 6 a.m., Friday, April 28.



FULL BRIDGE CLOSURE – 6 a.m., Monday, May 1 to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22

Drawbridge to remain in the down position; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise caution. Brightline crews will work 24/7.

Overnight bridge closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22 to Monday, May 29



Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise caution.



Bridge will remain in the up (open) position from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.



Normal operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Drawbridge returns to full normal operations 6 a.m., Monday, May 29.

