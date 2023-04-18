Indian River County Deputy Saves Dog from Choking Using the Heimlich Maneuver

IRCSO /

Indian River County - Tuesday April 18, 2023: A quick thinking Indian River County Sheriff Patrol Sergeant (IRCSO) recently managed to save a pet dog from choking to death by applying the Heimlich Maneuver.

According to a release from the IRCSO, Sgt. Jeremy Shepherd was fueling up his patrol vehicle at a Vero Beach Wawa when the dog's owner ran up to him panicked, saying her dog was choking.

Witnesses said Sgt. Shepherd, without hesitation, immediately performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the dog, dislodging the obstruction and allowing the dog to breathe freely.

The grateful dog owner expressed her thanks to Sgt. Shepherd and called him a hero.