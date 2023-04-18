Martin County Public Health - “Get Yourself Tested”

Martin County - Tuesday April 18, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County (DOH-Martin) is providing free HIV, STD and Hepatitis C testing on Thursday, April 20 in Indiantown and Friday, April 22 in Stuart. HIV and Hepatitis C test results will be available in about 15 minutes and no appointment is needed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis all increased between 2020 and 2021, reaching more than 2.5 million cases.

If left untreated, STDs can increase risk of giving or getting HIV, long term pelvic/abdominal pain and the inability to get pregnant.

With early diagnosis, individuals can begin appropriate treatment, resulting in better health outcomes. HIV-negative individuals are encouraged to reduce the chance of contracting HIV by using prevention strategies, including the use of condoms.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) medication is available through DOH-Martin. PrEP is a once-daily pill that can reduce the chance of acquiring HIV in HIV-negative individuals. PrEP should be used in conjunction with other prevention methods like condoms to reduce the chance of infection. According to CDC, taking PrEP daily reduces the chance of getting HIV by more than 90 percent.

Free HIV/STD & Hepatitis C Testing:

Thursday, April 20 10:00 am – 2:00 pm FL Dept. of Health, Martin County

16401 SW Farm Rd., Indiantown

Friday, April 21 10:00 am – 2:00 pm FL Dept. of Health, Martin County