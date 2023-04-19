Governor Makes Four Judicial Appointments

Florida - Wednesday April 19, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following four judicial appointments: one to the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court, two to the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the Putnam County Court.

Rose Marie Karadsheh Preddy, of St. Johns, to serve as Judge on the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court - Preddy has been the owner of Preddy Law Firm, P.A., since 2000. Previously, she was an Associate Attorney with Anderson and Stevens, P.A. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her law degree from Temple University. Preddy fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Margaret Hudson.

Anne Marie Gennusa, of Palatka, to serve as Judge on the Putnam County Court - Gennusa has been the owner of Gennusa Law, P.A. since 1999. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventh Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from Mercy College and her law degree from Temple University. Gennusa fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Joseph Boatwright.

Erik Leontiev, of Cape Coral, to serve as Judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court - Leontiev has served as a Judge on the Lee County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and his law degree from the University of Miami. Leontiev fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hugh Hayes.

Russell Kirshy, of Punta Gorda, to serve as Judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court - Kirshy has been the owner of Russell T. Kirshy, Esquire, P.A. since 2001. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and his law degree from Suffolk University. Kirshy fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Scott Cupp.