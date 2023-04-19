IRSC Spring Commencement - Stories of Courage and Resilience

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 19, 2023: New Indian River State College graduates will hear from a distinguished group of keynote speakers during the Spring Commencement ceremonies at the Havert Fenn Center in Fort Pierce on Thursday May 4, and Friday May 5.

Among them is United States Army Staff Sergeant (ret.) David Bellavia—our nation’s only living Operation Iraqi Freedom Medal of Honor recipient. Bellavia’s personal story affirms the necessity to prevail and maintain optimism throughout life’s journey. He will address graduates at two Associate in Arts Commencement exercises on May 4 at 9:00 a.m. (for graduates with last names A–L) and 2:00 p.m. (for last names M–Z).

IRSC Trustee and alum Captain Milo Thornton of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will address Associate in Science Degree graduates on Friday, May 5 at 9:00 a.m. United States Marine Corps Lieutenant General (ret.) Frank Libutti will address graduates earning baccalaureate degrees on Friday at 2:00 p.m. Libutti serves on the IRSC Foundation Board of Directors and is the Chairman of Renaissance Global Services—a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

IRSC will confer nearly 2,700 degrees during the 2022–23 academic year—2,050 at the Associate level and 628 at the Baccalaureate level. About 1,300 more will earn technical and workforce certificates, advanced technology diplomas, Educator Preparation Institute credentials and GEDs.

“IRSC students have this in common—hard work in the classroom, resiliency in overcoming challenges, and ambition to achieve their dreams, “shares IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. “Commencement day signifies a new phase in our graduates’ lives, and we are intentional when we select speakers to share this event with them and their loved ones. This year’s keynote presenters have spent their lives serving others. We expect their captivating and uplifting personal stories will strike a chord with all in attendance and remain a future source of strength and inspiration.”

IRSC / From Left - Staff Sgt. David Bellavia (Ret.); IRCSO Capt. Milo Thornton; and Frank Libutti

Staff Sergeant (ret.) David Bellavia, our nation’s only living Operation Iraqi Freedom Medal of Honor recipient, spent six years in the U.S. Army. He served with his unit in Operation Iraqi Freedom during the battles for Najaf, Mosul, Baqubah, Muqdadiyah, and Fallujah.

Bellavia was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on November 10, 2004, in Fallujah during Operation Phantom Fury, “for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

His service and bravery are honored with numerous additional citations, including the Bronze Star, the Presidential Unit Citation, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal with Bronze Service Star, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge, and the NATO Medal.

After leaving the Army, Bellavia returned to Iraq as an embedded reporter in 2006 and 2008, covering the heavy fighting in Ramadi, Fallujah, and Diyala Province. He is the author of House to House and hosts the syndicated radio program The David Bellavia Show, heard daily on Audacy.com. Born in Buffalo, New York, Bellavia was inducted into the New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2005. He lives in western New York.

Captain Milo Thornton of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is an alum of IRSC—earning both his Associate in Science and Bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice from the College. For the past 16 years, Thornton has also served as an Adjunct Instructor at the IRSC Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed him to the IRSC District Board of Trustees in 2021.

Starting from a humble upbringing in Fort Pierce, Thornton persevered to become the first African-American to achieve the levels of Captain, Major and Deputy Chief in the history of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. He started his career in law enforcement as a correction officer in St. Lucie County and then worked for four years as a Vero Beach police officer before joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2002. He currently oversees the school safety division, coordinating the presence of school resource deputies at many of the district’s 20-plus facilities.

Captain Thornton served as a board member of several local not-for-profit organizations, including Gifford Youth Achievement Center, New Horizons of the Treasure Coast, Crossover Mission, Sunrise Rotary, Dodgertown Elementary Community Partnership and Substance Awareness Center of Indian River County.

Frank Libutti is a retired United States Marine Corps Lieutenant General, Chairman of the Board of RGS—a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business—and CEO and Chairman of Horses and Heroes of Southeast Florida, Inc.

After retiring from 35 years of highly decorated service in 2001, Libutti served as head of the New York City Police Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau, where he was responsible for counterterrorism training, prevention, and investigations serving as a liaison to state and federal agencies.

In 2003, President George W. Bush nominated Libutti as Under Secretary for Information Analysis and Infrastructure Protection at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He was the first person assigned to the new position in the then two-month-old DHS. In September 2005, he served as CEO/Chairman of the Board of Digital Fusion, a publicly-traded company valued at $61M with approximately 300 employees. Digital Fusion centered on IT initiatives and support for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

Libutti joined the IRSC Foundation Board of Directors in 2022.

“You never know what life will hand you, but when you summon your integrity, courage, selfless service and commitment, the average person can go on to do extraordinary things,” continues Dr. Moore. “It’s a privilege to honor our students’ dedication, perseverance and success. We look forward to celebrating the many future achievements of our 2023 graduates throughout their lives and careers.”