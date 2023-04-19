Prescribed Burn for Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Hobe Sound - Wednesday April 19, 2023: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Jonathan Dickinson State Park will conduct a prescribed burn on Wednesday, April 19th , weather permitting.

The prescribed burn will consist of approximately 210 acres of pine flatwoods and scrubby flatwoods in the area south of Sharon Street in Hobe Hills and Crooked Stick Lane in Eaglewood. Prescribed fires are only conducted when weather parameters are suitable. The final decision to burn is made daily, after reviewing the Predicted Fire Weather forecast for that particular day and after obtaining a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Prescribed burning mimics natural fire cycles to restore healthy forests and natural communities, reduce undergrowth that accumulates over time and decreases the potential for wildfire. Burned lands experience an increase in native wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

For more information on Florida’s award-winning state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org. To learn more about prescribed burning, visit www.goodfires.org.