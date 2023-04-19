St. Lucie Public Schools: Angela Patton Named Florida’s 2023 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year

St. Lucie County - Wednesday April 19, 2023: St. Lucie Public Schools has announced that Angela Patton has been named the 2023 Florida Assistant Principal of the Year by the Florida Department of Education State board. Patton is currently the Assistant Principal at Mariposa Elementary School.

The State Board recognized Patton for her exceptional leadership qualities and dedication to the St. Lucie Public Schools community.

“Ms. Patton has been an invaluable member of our administrative team for the past 8 years," said Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince. "Her commitment to student success is evident in her interactions with students, teachers, and parents alike. We are thrilled to have one of our own St. Lucie Public Schools employees receive this distinguished recognition.”

The Florida Department of Education’s employee recognition program recognizes and honors the contributions of outstanding school administrators, classroom teachers, and education support personnel. The bureau coordinates the following programs: Teacher of the Year, School-Related Employee of the Year, Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year, and Principal of the Year.

St. Lucie Public Schools / Pictured from left are: Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince, Assistant Principal Angela Patton, Principal Brooke Wigginton