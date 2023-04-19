Treasure Coast Food Bank Seeking Serving Sites for Summer Meals Program

Fort Pierce - Thursday April 20, 2023: Treasure Coast Food Bank is currently seeking site partners who can provide a safe place to serve meals this summer. The Summer Meals Program at Treasure Coast Food Bank provides kids and teens with free, nutritious meals and a safe haven while school is out from June 5 through August 4.

With the goal of reaching children in their neighborhoods, Treasure Coast Food Bank is looking for partners like community centers, faith-based and nonprofit organizations throughout the Treasure Coast to provide easy access to nutritious meals for kids. Treasure Coast Food Bank works with partners across Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.

“Our Summer Meals Program is critical to ensure that children throughout the Treasure Coast get reliable access to healthy, nutritious meals,” Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO Judith Cruz said. “In order to continue serving students in our area, we rely on site partners who open up their spaces to provide meals, activities and a sense of safety so children don’t go hungry during the summer months.”

Tens of thousands of Treasure Coast public school children rely on the federal free- or reduced-school lunch program during the school year. In the St. Lucie School District, the largest in the area, more than 67% of students are eligible for the program for the 2022-23 school year, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Treasure Coast Food Bank partners with organizations such as the YMCA, Whole Food Connection, and Your Plate Health & Wellness whose partnerships are integral to Treasure Coast’s role in ending hunger.

While school is out this summer, and food costs are expected to continue to squeeze household budgets, more families than ever may be looking for help to feed their kids.

To participate, the site requirements are:



Complete Treasure Coast Food Bank’s online application and training

Provide a sheltered, supervised area for eating on site

Serve meals to children, 18 years or under

Supervise meal service at your site

Keep daily records of meals served

Follow basic food safety guidelines

Have reliable staff/volunteers who can complete training and carry out program policies

Pick up meals daily from Treasure Coast Food Bank unless minimum delivery requirements are met

The Summer Meals Program includes breakfast, lunch and snacks at no cost to children 18 and under. Meals typically include freshly made sandwiches or wraps, milk, juice and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables made daily in Treasure Coast Food Bank’s food production kitchen. Breakfasts include an assortment of easy-to-serve items such as granola bars and cereals. Each site can select which two options it wants to provide.

Children who visit Treasure Coast Food Bank’s partnership sites will receive a meal and may also participate in fun enrichment activities focused on the promotion of healthy eating and healthy living.

To become a serving site or to learn more, please visit stophunger.org/summermeals.