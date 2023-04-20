Disney World to Break Ground on Affordable Housing Development Next Year

Disney World /

Florida - Thursday April 20, 2023: Disney World has announced that ground will be broken next year on an affordable housing project to be built on about 80 acres of land within the company's special district, adjacent to its theme parks. The project will include approximately 1,400 total units, 100 more than originally planed, according to a release issued by Disney on Thursday.

An exact date for the groundbreaking was not announced, but Disney says they anticipate the first units will be ready for occupancy in 2026. Sales will be limited to applicants within a certain income range.

The project will be privately financed. Disney has chosen The Michaels Organization to build and operate the development which is just a few miles away from the Magic Kingdom, near schools and shopping.

"We hope to make a positive impact wherever we can in our community, so to be able to offer more units means even more Florida families will get access to attainable housing, in addition to creating new Florida jobs as part of the construction and operation," states the release.

READ the Disney news release in FULL below:

Walt Disney World Affordable and Attainable Housing Anticipated to Open in 2026

By: Rena Langley, Senior Vice President, Walt Disney World Communications and Public Affairs

This time last year, we first told you about our plans at Walt Disney World to contribute nearly 80 acres of our land to create a new affordable and attainable housing development for our community. This type of land contribution is unique and is one of many ways we are making a lasting impact in Central Florida.

We’ve been making more and more progress on this initiative every day, and now, we’re thrilled to share that groundbreaking on this development is targeted for next year, with the first units anticipated to be completed in 2026. We are also expanding our vision to now include approximately 1,400 total units – over 100 higher than we had initially announced. We hope to make a positive impact wherever we can in our community, so to be able to offer more units means even more Florida families will get access to attainable housing, in addition to creating new Florida jobs as part of the construction and operation.

As we previously announced, The Michaels Organization, a nationally recognized developer, will build and operate the property, which would be just a few miles away from the Magic Kingdom, near schools and shopping, including Flamingo Crossings Town Center, which continues to open more great retail and dining spots.

The development, which is planned to be privately financed, will be limited to applicants within a certain income range. Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle and our team met earlier this week with leaders from The Michaels Organization here in Florida, and we discussed how we hope this development inspires others in the community and across the country to support this important issue in innovative ways.

While we continue to work closely with The Michaels Organization to make progress on this initiative, Disney has been on the front line, supporting important causes in our community. We recently joined Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, an organization that our cast members passionately support year-round through our Disney VoluntEARS program, for the grand opening of its newly renovated youth center, which was built with the help of a $100,000 Disney grant. And late last year, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort announced significant donations to local community food banks to support families in need, totaling more than $300,000.

Please know we will continue to share more details, including more information on how to apply for those who qualify, when we can. In the meantime, we will keep working diligently behind the scenes to bring this important initiative to life! Visit DisneyFlorida.com to learn more.