Florida House Bills Draw Fire from LGBTQ+ Community

Florida - Thursday April 20, 2023: The Florida House has passed a bill banning gender-transition treatments for children under 18. The measure makes it a felony to provide such care to minors experiencing gender dysphoria.

“Folks this is rock solid, irreversible, validated by science and our medical community,” said Republican Rep. Chase Tramont. “You are either male or female. This is not subject to one’s opinion. It is demonstrable fact.”

Democrats argued that ignoring gender dysphoria in children can be psychologically harmful, They said parents and doctors should make decisions on treatment, not government.

“Trans people are already dealing with the feeling of not feeling wanted, not being accepted, not being loved, not belonging. Do we want to treat them like they are worthless?” said Democratic Rep. Marie Paule Woodson. “This is a territory that we have no right of stepping into.”

As they debated, a group of protesters shouted against bill sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Fine, chanting, “Racist, sexist, anti-queer, Randy Fine get out of here.” The gallery was later cleared.

The Republican dominated House has also approved legislation baring kids from attending drag shows, and requiring a person to use the public bathroom of their birth sex, or a unisex bathroom.

All three bills have drawn strong criticism from members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We know that these are all just part of the governor’s agenda to attack our community and to take rights away from people disguised under parents’ rights,” said Salvatore Vieira, a field manager for Equality Florida, who led the chants inside the chamber. “I fully believe in an equal and a beautiful Florida for everyone.”

The measure that bans children from drag shows would allow the state to revoke the food and beverage licenses of businesses that admit children to adult performances.