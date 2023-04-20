Governor Signs Bill Eliminating the Need for a Unanimous Jury Verdict to Impose the Death Penalty

Florida - April 20, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed into law a measure that eliminates the requirement for a unanimous jury verdict to impose the death penalty, reducing the required number to administer capital punishment from 12 to 8 jurors.

DeSantis signed the bill during a private ceremony in his office with family members of some of the victims of the 2018 Parkland high school massacre. At the Governor's urging, Senate Bill (SB) 450 was introduced in the wake of the verdict handed down by the jury in that case.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 14 students and three staff members, and wounding 17 others, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Although the jury unanimously agreed that Cruz was eligible for the death penalty, they deadlocked over whether to impose it. Three of the jurors held out, refusing to endorse the death penalty. As a result, on October 13th last year, Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Once a defendant in a capital case is found guilty by a unanimous jury, one juror should not be able to veto a capital sentence,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to sign legislation that will prevent families from having to endure what the Parkland families have and ensure proper justice will be served in the state of Florida.”

“A few months ago, we endured another tragic failure of the justice system. Today’s change in Florida law will hopefully save other families from the injustices we have suffered,” said Ryan Petty, father of one of the victims.

Florida joins three other states that do not require a unanimous jury decision to impose the death penalty and only 27 other states still allow for the death penalty to be imposed.