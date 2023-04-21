Aerial Larviciding for Mosquitoes on Hutchinson Island Extended through April 26

Hutchinson Island Friday April 21, 2023: Rains and winds have delayed St. Lucie County Mosquito Control District's ability to conduct aerial larviciding missions over mosquito impoundments on South Hutchinson Island's mangrove marshes.

The flights are now expected to be completed by Wednesday, April 26, weather permitting.

A small airplane will treat saltwater mangrove marshes along South Hutchinson Island between Bear Point Sanctuary and the FP&L Nuclear Power Plant in order to help cut back hatch-offs of saltmarsh mosquitoes. The purpose is to protect people, livestock and pets from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry.

Spreading granular larvicide along the marsh fringes helps reduce mosquito breeding that could normally result as the water levels rise. The eggs of saltmarsh mosquitoes can rest in marsh soil along the edges of the impoundments indefinitely, hatching once they are contacted by river water. Once the water levels of the impoundments are raised to a controlled height, the water reduces further hatching by covering the soil that is prime habitat for the mosquitoes.

Fogging maps and schedules can be found on the district’s website at www.StLucieMosquito.org.

Residents are reminded to protect themselves and their property in the fight against mosquitoes. To prevent mosquito bites, residents are reminded to wear light clothing that covers the arms and legs when jogging or walking in the evenings, as well as using mosquito repellent with DEET. Homeowners can also assist in the prevention of mosquito populations by practicing the "tip and toss" method of emptying containers that collect standing water around their homes and yards. Even a bottle cap full of standing water can provide a breeding habitat for mosquitoes. Plants, especially bromeliads, can also serve as mosquito breeding grounds. However, there are commercial granules that can be purchased to help eliminate the threat.

To find out more about what you can do to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in your yard, please visit: www.StLucieMosquito.org.