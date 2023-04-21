Fort Pierce Police & St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Raise $15,000 for Special Olympics

FPPD /

Fort Pierce - Friday April 21, 2023: Area residents, visitors, business owners, officers from the Fort Pierce Police Department and deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office came together over the past two months to raise close to $15,000 for Special Olympics Florida through the 2023 Tip A Cop program.

During the four Tip A Cop events, officers, deputies, and support staff served food to guests at local eateries while collecting donations for the annual fundraiser.

The events kicked off on Feb. 10 with $1,450 raised at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, located at 4898 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce. The second event on March 10 at Duffy Sports Grill, located at 1608 Northwest Courtyard Circle in Port St. Lucie, raised $2,500. A record-breaking $7,000 was raised March 31 at Meating Street Steak and Seafood, located at 10553 Southwest Meeting Street in Port St. Lucie. The fundraiser closed out on April 14 with $4,000 in tips collected at 2nd Street Bistro, located at 122 North 2nd Street in Downtown Fort Pierce. Many area residents and visitors came out and were quite generous with their tips. They also got the chance to meet and chat with several proud Special Olympians.

“We can’t thank our local residents and visitors enough for their generosity,” Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said. “None of this would be possible without the restaurants opening their doors and allowing their staff to partner with us.”

Chief Hobley-Burney added that Tip A Cop holds a special meaning to everyone in her department. “It allows us to raise funds so that the athletes can participate in the Olympics and showcase their winning smiles,” she said. “We look forward to next year in supporting this wonderful cause.”

Sheriff Ken Mascara agreed. “We are grateful to our community for coming out to support our Special Olympics athletes here in St. Lucie County and across Florida,” he said. “Our athletes are actively involved at every Tip-a-Cop event, and this year we broke records, so our success is also their success.”